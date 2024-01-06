DOH Monitors Tetanus Cases Amid Rising Fireworks-Related Injuries in Manila

MANILA: The Department of Health (DOH) in the Philippines is actively monitoring the incidence of tetanus in the wake of a significant rise in fireworks-related injuries (FWRI), which reached a total of 609 cases as of Saturday.

According to Philippines News Agency, there were nine new cases reported on January 5 and 6, all attributed to fireworks use. The department highlighted that there are ongoing investigations into stray bullet injuries, which are still being validated. Consequently, the total injury count may vary in the coming days.

The DOH stated, 'In collaboration with the Philippine National Police (PNP), we are working to confirm the precise number of incidents. Our tetanus case monitoring will extend until January 25, considering the maximum incubation period for tetanus is 21 days, with an average of 14 days.'

Out of the total reported cases, 601 were fireworks-related, one was due to ingestion of 'Watusi' (a type of firecracker), and seven were a result of stray bullets. A significant proportion of these incidents, over half, occurred in the National Capital Region, with 320 cases. This was followed by the Ilocos Region with 61 cases, Calabarzon with 49 cases, and Central Luzon with 43 cases.

The health department also reported specific injuries: 33 cases involved blasts or burns leading to amputation; 155 individuals sustained eye injuries, including one confirmed case of blindness; and two cases involved hearing loss.

Additionally, the DOH noted that 96% of the incidents occurred at home or on the streets. The majority of those affected were males actively involved in the incidents.

The most common causes of the FWRIs, accounting for 64% of the cases, were attributed to various types of fireworks such as kwitis (mini skyrocket), Five Star, Pla-pla, luces (sparklers), Whistle Bomb, boga (improvised cannon), and fountain fireworks.