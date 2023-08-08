DOH Ilocos launches wellness movement for healthcare workers

The Department of Health (DOH) has launched a wellness movement program to its three major hospitals in the Ilocos Region that aims to improve the mental health and well-being of health care workers (HCW) in their workplace. In a statement on Tuesday, the DOH Center for Health Development Ilocos Region said the hospitals involved in this program are the Mariano Marcos Memorial Medical Center, Region 1 Medical Center and Conrado F. Estrella Regional Trauma and Medical Center. DOH Ilocos Regional Director Paula Paz Sydiongco said HCWs are exposed daily to working conditions that have always been challenging even before the pandemic. 'These include intensely stressful and emotional circumstances in caring for those who are sick, exposure to human suffering and death and most often demanding physical work and risk of injuries in patient handling that is sometimes demanding and with the pressures from relationships with the patient, family members, and employers,' she said. She added the wellness movement program can help the HCWs cope with these daily conditions as it combines scientific and practical approaches to help doctors, nurses and allied health staff to adopt and incorporate effective wellness behaviors like grounding, breathing and gratitude exercises during the critical moments of their day. An essential component of the program are the "wellness gadgets," which are tools designed to seamlessly integrate into the daily routines and experiences of HCWs in which they can also share their wellness journey in community groups through virtual and in-person activities. Medical personnel of the three hospitals also undergo wellness movement activities including meditation of 5 to 10 minutes. 'And programs and activities to reduce job stress in the workplace should be given top priority to improve working conditions because we are serving and providing services to improve the health and welfare of the people,' said Emerson Patawaran, chief of the Conrado F. Estrella Regional Medical and Trauma Center. The program is a pioneering initiative of the DOH to promote the well-being of medical front-liners by adopting effective wellness behaviors to bolster their well-being. It was co-designed by DOH's implementing partner AHA! Behavioral Design. It was launched simultaneously nationwide on Monday in health facilities under DOH. The DOH said some 7,200 HCWs nationwide have enlisted to become "wellness warriors" and promote mental health in the workplace

Source: Philippines News Agency