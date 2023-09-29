In conjunction with the Maritime and Port Authority of Brunei Darussalam, MPABD's 6th anniversary, MPABD held a Doa Kesyukuran ceremony at the Kampung Sungai Besar Mosque, 29th September afternoon.

Among those present was Captain Abdul Mateen Abdurrahman Liew, Acting Chief Executive of MPABD. The ceremony included the reading of Surah Yasin, Tahlil and Doa Kesyukuran. The function coincided with the handover of donation to selected orphans as well as two units of air-conditioner to the Kampung Sungai Besar Mosque.

Source: Radio Television Brunei