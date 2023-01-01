Doa Kesyukuran of Scout Association

​The Brunei Darussalam Scout Association held its 90th anniversary with a Doa Kesyukuran Ceremony. The ceremony took place at the Ar-Rahim Mosque, Kampung Bukit Panggal in Tutong District.

Present was Dato Paduka Architect Haji Idris bin Haji Abas, President of the Brunei Darussalam Scout Association. The event included mass Fardhu Zuhur Prayer, followed by Sunat Hajat Prayer, reading of Surah Yasin, Tahlil and Doa Kesyukuran. The Scout Association in the country was first established in 1933 with 12 members. Also present was Haji Awang Badar bin Haji Awang Ali, Chief Commissioner.

Source: Radio Television Brunei