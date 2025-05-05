General

Doa Kesyukuran for Haj Pilgrims

2 days ago


Bandar Seri Begawan: The Ministry of Education held a Doa Kesyukuran and Doa Selamat Ceremony for 69 intending haj pilgrims comprising officers and staff including teachers from schools and higher educational institutions, this afternoon. Present was Doctor Haji Azman bin Ahmad, Permanent Secretary for Higher Education at the Ministry of Education.



According to Radio Television Brunei, the ceremony included a talk titled ‘Ku Sahut Panggilanmu’. Also held was a donation presentation to the intending haj pilgrims. The function took place at the Islamic Da’wah Centre.

2 days ago

Related Articles

Brunei and Kosovo Leaders Strengthen Bilateral Ties with Ceremonial Visit

2 days ago

Brunei Hosts State Banquet Honoring President of Kosovo

2 days ago

Sultan of Brunei and President of Kosovo Sign Visa Waiver Agreement

2 days ago

ASEAN Information Sector Urged to Adapt Amid Evolving Media Landscape

2 days ago
Back to top button