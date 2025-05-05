Doa Kesyukuran for Haj Pilgrims



Bandar Seri Begawan: The Ministry of Education held a Doa Kesyukuran and Doa Selamat Ceremony for 69 intending haj pilgrims comprising officers and staff including teachers from schools and higher educational institutions, this afternoon. Present was Doctor Haji Azman bin Ahmad, Permanent Secretary for Higher Education at the Ministry of Education.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the ceremony included a talk titled ‘Ku Sahut Panggilanmu’. Also held was a donation presentation to the intending haj pilgrims. The function took place at the Islamic Da’wah Centre.

