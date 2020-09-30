​In conjunction with the 29th Anniversary of Perbadanan Tabung Amanah Islam Brunei, TAIB, a Doa Kesyukuran ceremony and Sunat Hajat Prayer was held at the Kampung Limau Manis Mosque, 28th September.

In attendance were Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs as advisor of TAIB Board of Directors, and Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Lailaraja Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohammad Yussof, Second Minister of Defence as Chairman of TAIB Board of Directors. The ceremony include the Mass Maghrib prayer, Sunat Hajat prayer and the reading of Surah Yasin as well as Doa Kesyukuran. Also present were Dato Seri Paduka Haji Awang Ahmaddin bin Haji Abdul Rahman, Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy for Fiscal as Deputy Chairman of TAIB Board of Directors and Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Mohimin bin Haji Johari@ Jahari, Member of the Legislative Council.

Source: Radio Television Brunei