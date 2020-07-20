​The Rasidah Sa’adatul Bokiah Mosque in Kampung Sungai Akar celebrates its 7th anniversary today. In conjunction with the mosque’s anniversary, a doa kesyukuran ceremony, 18th July night.

Present was Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ali Bin Apong, Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism. Also present was Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ehsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports as the Patron of the Rasidah Sa’adatul Bolkiah Mosque Takmir. The mosque was officiated by His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam on the 19th of July 2013. Its construction was under the National Development Plan 20007-2012 project and can accommodate some one thousand congregants and is active with mosque takmir activities since its establishment.

Source: Radio Television Brunei