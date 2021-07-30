The 16th National Day Celebration themed ‘Future Ready Youth’ will be celebrated on the 7th of August at the International Convention Centre in Berakas. In conjunction with the upcoming celebration, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports held a Doa Kesyukuran Ceremony at the Universiti Mosque, Universiti Brunei Darussalam, 29th July afternoon.

In attendance was Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Awang Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports. The function included the Mass Fardhu Maghrib Prayer, Mass Sunat Hajat Prayer and the Reading of Surah Yasin and Tahlil for Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Al-Marhumah Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Damit and Al-Marhum His Royal Highness Prince Haji ‘Abdul ‘Azim. Also present was Dato Seri Paduka Awang Haji Matsatejo bin Sokiaw, Deputy Minister of Energy.

Source: Radio Television Brunei