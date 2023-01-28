The Brunei History Centre is commemorating its 41st anniversary this year. In this regard, a Doa Kesyukuran Ceremony was held on 27th January afternoon, at Kampung Masin Mosque.

The ceremony commenced with a mass Fardhu Asar prayer, followed by the reading of Surah Yaasiin and tahlil. The ceremony coincided with presentation of endowments to the mosque. The Brunei History Centre was established on 26th of January 1982 and has carried out the main tasks in the 7 principles of its establishment.

Source: Radio Television Brunei