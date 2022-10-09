In conjunction with Her Majesty’s Birthday Anniversary, the Anti-Drug Abuse Association – BASMIDA, held a Doa Kesyukuran Ceremony and mass Maghrib and Isya’ Prayers on 8th October.

The programme included the mass recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah and the reading Surah Yaasin. Present was Datin Hjh Masni binti Hj Mohammad Ali, President of BASMIDA. The function was held at the Suri Seri Begawan Raja Pengiran Anak Damit Mosque in Kampung Manggis/Madang.

Source: Radio Television Brunei