In conjunction with the birthday anniversary of Her Majesty Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha binti Al-Marhum Pengiran Pemancha Pengiran Anak Haji Mohamed Alam, Brunei Darussalam Women’s Council, held a reading of Surah Yaasin and Doa Kesyukuran ceremony. The ceremony took place on 7th October afternoon, at the Suri Seri Begawan Raja Pengiran Anak Damit Mosque in Kampung Manggis/Madang.

The ceremony began with the recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah led by Datin Hajah Siti Hajar binti Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Setia Dato Paduka Haji Awang Mohd Yusof, President of Brunei Darussalam Women’s Council. Also present was Datin Paduka Hajah Suraya Noraidah binti Abdullah, President of the Nurses Association, PENJURU.

Also holding a similar ceremony on the same day, was the Girl Guides Association of Brunei Darussalam. Among those present was Dayang Hajah Siti Hafsah binti Haji Abdul Halim, Chief Commissioner of the Association. The programmes included a doa kesyukuran, mass Fardhu ‘Asar prayer and reading of Ratib Al-Attas.

Source: Radio Television Brunei