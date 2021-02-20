The Pengiran Muda Mahkota Pengiran Muda Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah Hospital in Tutong District, held a Doa Kesyukuran Ceremony in conjunction with His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, the Crown Prince’s 47th Birthday Celebration. The ceremony took place at the hospital’s Surau As-salam, yesterday afternoon.

Present was Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Mohammad Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health. The ceremony began with a mass Sunat Hajat prayer followed by the reading of Surah Yassin and Doa Kesyukuran. Also present were Doctor Haji Zulaidi bin Haji Abd Latif, Acting Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health and Awang Haji Maswadi bin Haji Mohsin, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Policy and Management at the Ministry of Health.

Source: Radio Television Brunei