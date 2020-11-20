22 graduates achieved Mumtaz or excellent results, while 13 graduates received Jayyid Jiddan and 4 others got the rank of Jayyid. The Deputy Principal of the Aliyah Qira'at Diploma Studies' at the Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Tahfiz Al-Quran Institute explained that it is a proud achievement in the development of Aliyah Qiraat Diploma studies in the country.

Speaking during the doa kesyukuran ceremony in conjunction with the 8th Haflut Takharruj of the Institute, Muhammad Ali Sabri bin Haji Yusof, who is also the Assistant Secretary of the 8th Haflut Takharruj Ceremony added that this year's Aliyah Qiraat Diploma graduates achieved success by obtaining the Sultan Scholar Scholarship Award of Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and are currently studying Takhassus Alquran Wal Qiraat At Mahad Qiraat Al-Azhar, Shoubra Egypt.

The ceremony ran concurrently with the presentation of excellence award of Aliyah Qiraat diploma in conjunction with Haflut Takharruj. It was presented by Pengiran Dato Seri Paduka Haji Bahrom Bin Pengiran Haji Bahar, Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs. Also present were, Haji Mohammd Rosli bin Haji Ibrahim, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Religious Affairs; Dr Haji Norafan bin Haji Zainal Rector of Universiti Islam Sultan Sharif Ali, UNISSA and Dr Haji Adnan bin Haji Basar, Raes of KUPU SB.

Source: Radio Television Brunei