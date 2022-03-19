In conjunction with the 2nd anniversary of Sukarelawan Belia COVID-19’s establishment, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports organised a virtual Doa Kesyukuran ceremony, 18th March night.

The reading of Surah Al-Fatihah was led by Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs. Also joining were Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Awang Mohd Isham Bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health, and Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Awang Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports. The function included a youth talk titled ‘Alhamdulillah, Saya Seorang Sukarelawan!’. The function aimed to motivate the volunteers and strengthen relations among the volunteers.

Source: Radio Television Brunei