​A Doa Kesyukuran Ceremony was held to welcome the return of 30 Royal Brunei Armed Forces, RBAF, personnel who have been deployed for 13 months as part of the Malaysian Battalion 850-8, MALBATT, under the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, UNIFIL, peacekeeping mission. The event was held yesterday morning at Surau Ad-Difa, Bolkiah Garrison.

It was attended by Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Lailaraja Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof, Second Minister of Defence. Among the highlights of the event were reading of Al-Quran, tazkirah or short religious talk, dikir marhaban and presentation of certificates to the contingent officers and personnel. The RBAF contingent, led by Major Zulazri bin Gapor, had returned to Brunei Darussalam on 3rd December 2021. RBAF has participated in UNIFIL peacekeeping missions for more than a decade since 2008 as their commitment towards international peace and security under the United Nations’ Resolution 1701. Also present was Major General Udara Dato Seri Pahlawan Haji Hamzah bin Haji Sahat, Commander of the RBAF.

Source: Radio Television Brunei