In conjunction with the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Kampung Lubok Pulau Mosque, Tutong District, Doa Kesyukuran Ceremony was held in conjunction Silver Jublee of the mosque, 29th January night.

Present, Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Abdul Wahab bin Apong, Member of Legislative Council. The ceremony began with Khatam Al-Quran, reading of Tahlil and Doa Arwah. The ceremony followed by the presentation of souvenirs to the imams, bilals and Acting bilals who have served in the mosque since 1996.

Also held, the presentation of appointment letters to new Mosque Takmir Committee members 2021-2022 session, officiated by Awang Haji Asminan bin Haji Chuchu, Acting Assistant Director of Mosque Affairs.

Source: Radio Television Brunei