The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports held a Doa Kesyukuran and Khatam Al-Quran ceremony at the ministry in conjunction with His Majesty’s 74th birthday celebration.

The Khatam Al-Quran ceremony began with the reading of Surah Al-Fatihah led by Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports. This was followed by the Dikir Marhaban and reading of Doa Khatam as well as supplication for protection against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also present were Pengiran Mohammad Amirrizal bin Pengiran Haji Mahmud and Pengiran Haji Mohammad Hasnan bin Pengiran Haji Ali Hassan, Permanent Secretaries at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.

Source: Radio Television Brunei