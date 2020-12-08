In conjunction with the International Civil Avation Day, the Department of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications, MTIC also held a Doa Kesyukuran Ceremony earlier this evening. The event took place at the Brunei International Airport Surau in Berakas.

It was attended by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Abdul Mutalib bin Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Setia Dato Paduka Hj Mohammad Yusof, Minister of Transport and Infocommunications. The ceremony began with the mass Maghrib prayer led by Awang Mohammad Alihan bin Abusamah, Acting Imam of Brunei International Airport Surau. The function continued with the reading of Ratib Al-Attas and Doa Kesyukuran to invoke the protection and blessings of Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala for the safety and well-being of the aviation services and community.

Source: Radio Television Brunei