Over the years, Ghanim International Corporation Sendirian Berhad has been proactively developing new products in partnership with local Micro Small and Medium Enterprises through the development, marketing and promotion of Bruneian made products under the bruneihalalfoods brand for distribution with local partner, Malar Setia Group since 2016; and internationally with strategic partners. Yesterday afternoon, Ghanim International Corporation Sendirian Berhad signed a Distributorship Agreement with Hamitan Marketing, one of Brunei’s leading distributors. The agreement will significantly open up nationwide distribution opportunities for bruneihalalfoods products across more than 500 retail outlets and independent stores.

The signing was witnessed by Dato Seri Paduka Dr Haji Abdul Manaf bin Haji Metussin, Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy for Economy, as the Chairman of Ghanim International Corporation Sendirian Berhad. Signing on behalf of Ghanim was its Chief Executive Officer, Doctor Nur Rahman while Hamitan Marketing was represented by its Managing Director, K. H. Lau.

With a strong partnership with both Hamitan Marketing and Malar Setia, Ghanim will be able to focus its efforts towards developing a wider range of products to meet consumer demands for high quality and competitive products for Brunei and internationally.

