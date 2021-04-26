The Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam, BIBD further strengthen its efforts to make Brunei Darussalam as a green country through the Brunei Plastic Free initiative. This afternoon, the bank handed over one thousand recycle bags to the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports at the Ramadhan Youth Stall at the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium area in Berakas.

Present was Pengiran Mohammad Amirrizal bin Pengiran Haji Mahmud, the Permanent Secretary for Administration, Finance and Estate at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. The event is to support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and to realise the Wawasan Brunei Dua Ribu Tiga Puloh Lima. By introducing Every Day Without Plastic Bags, BIBD hopes to raise awareness of resilient practices to visitors at the stalls by encouraging them to use recycle bags. BIBD also plans to extend the distribution of recycle bags to other Ramadhan stalls in the country.

Source: Radio Television Brunei