The distribution of miniature flags to Primary and Secondary Schools, Colleges, Arabic and Religious Schools Students was held simultaneously nationwide yesterday morning. The ceremony was held in conjunction with the 37th National Day Celebration 2021.

In the Brunei Muara District, the ceremony was held at the Pengiran Anak Puteri Mutawakillah Hayatul Bolkiah Religious School in Serusop. The flags were handed over by Awang Haji Shamshol bin Haji Omar, Acting Director of Islamic Studies, Department of Islamic Studies, Ministry of Religious Affairs. The event is among the activities lined up to further enliven this year’s National Day Celebration.

In Tutong District, the ceremony was held at the Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Secondary School. Handing over the flags was Doctor Awang Hazri bin Haji Kifle, Acting Director General of Education, Ministry of Education. Such a ceremony aimed to raise awareness among school students on the importance of the national flag and to inculcate patriotism as well as love for the nation.

A similar ceremony was held at St John’s School in Kuala Belait. The flag distribution was officiated by Awang Sofian Erwan Bin Mohammad, Acting Head of Private Education Division, Ministry of Education. The ceremony began with the national anthem ‘Allah peliharakan Sultan’, followed by the distribution of the miniature flags to the students.

Sultan Hassan Bangar Secondary School was selected to be recipient of the 500 miniature flags in Temburong District. The miniature flags were distributed by Dayang Nor Asurah binti Haji Meludin, Senior Special Duties Officer, Department of Schools, Ministry of Education.

Source: Radio Television Brunei