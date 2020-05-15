His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam has consented to bestow personal gifts to 21,454 recipients in the country, comprising of those with special needs, orphans, the poor, and those who receive monthly welfare assistance in conjunction with the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri Celebration this year, starting yesterday, Thursday, the 14th of May 2020. It is the 11th times of such ceremony being held with the objective to alleviate burdens of the underprivileged in the country.

There are 14,573 recipients from the Brunei Muara District; 2,990 recipients from Belait District; 3,080 recipients from Tutong District and 811 recipients from Temburong District, who will be receiving the personal gifts of His Majesty this year.

In view of the current situation, and in safeguarding the welfare of various parties from the spread of COVID-19, distribution of His Majesty’s personal gifts will be conducted in a different manner compare to previous years where the personal gifts of His Majesty this year will be delivered directly to the recipients in their respective houses in the four districts.

For this purpose, 85 groups comprising of 340 people which consist of government officers, officers from the Islamic Bank of Brunei Darussalam, BIBD, and volunteers comprising of graduates who are actively seeking employment will be involved in the distribution of His Majesty’s personal gifts including involvement of various relevant government agencies.

The collective cooperation of all agencies is highly appreciated in an efforts to ensure the distribution of His Majesty’s personal gifts will be implemented in an organised manner and in line with carrying out the responsibilities that has been entrusted by His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam who wants to see the less fortunate groups in this country will also receive similar care and affection from His Majesty in conjunction with this year’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

Source: Radio Television Brunei