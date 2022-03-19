The distribution of His Majesty’s personal gift of dates was extended to Ministries and its departments. Yesterday afternoon, a handover ceremony for His Majesty’s personal gift of dates was held for the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

It was distributed by Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs. Also present, Pengiran Dato Seri Paduka Haji Bahrom bin Pengiran Haji Bahar, Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs.

The Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism’s staff also received His Majesty’s personal gift of dates, which reflects the Monarch’s care and attentiveness to the people.

For the Ministry of Development’s staff, the dates distribution was done through the registration process made via their respective Ministry or Department.

Also receiving the dates were officers and staff of the Mosque Affairs Department. The distribution was carried out following the SOP set by the Ministry of Health to curb COVID-19.

Source: Radio Television Brunei