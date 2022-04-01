The distribution of dates, His Majesty’s personal gift to the citizens and the Muslim residents in the country was carried out smoothly and orderly. Each person received a small packet of 300 gramms Ajwa dates.

The distribution of dates is carried out according to the distribution procedure set by the Yayasan using a special form distributed through the Mukim and Village Heads. In Temburong District, the dates were also distributed to FIVE selected heads of families living in rural areas.

Source: Radio Television Brunei