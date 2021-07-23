Rites of Sacrifice and Aqiqah ceremonies continue to be held by various parties in the country.

Serumpun Simpang and Jalan Bukit Bintagur Muslimah held such a ceremony, and the aqiqah and sacrificial meat was distributed by Yang Berhormat Pengiran Haji Mohamed bin Pengiran Haji Osman @ Othman, Member of the Legislative Council.

Another Rites of Sacrifice was held at the Acting Village Head of the Kampung Lambak National Housing Scheme. In attendance was Yang Berhormat Pengiran Haji Ali bin Pengiran Maun, Member of the Legislative Council, and the meat distribution was carried out via drive-thru.

Also organising a similar ceremony, the Kampung Sungai Bunga Consultative Council. The meat distribution was distributed by Yang Berhormat Awang Naim bin Haji Kamis, Member of the Legislative Council. 5 cattle were sacrificed at the function.

The Brunei Youth Council also organised a similar ceremony sacrificing 3 cattle. The sacrificial meats were distributed by Yang Berhormat Dayang Khairunnisa binti Awang Haji Ash’ari, Member of the Legislative Council.

7 buffaloes were sacrificed in the Rites of Sacrifice by the Islamic Da’wah Centre through the Muallaf Development Division with the cooperation of the Nurul Islam Association and the Brunei Muara District Muallaf Guidance Class. The distribution was officiated by Awang Haji Mohd Serudin bin Haji Timbang, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

At the parking area of the Da’wah Unit Office, Temburong District, 20 poor and destitute recipients received sacrificial meats that were distributed via drive-thru. The ceremony was organised by the Temburong District Muallaf Guidance Class with the cooperation of the Temburong District Da’wah Unit.

Also organising a similar ceremony was the Brunei Darussalam Scouts Association. 3 cattle were sacrificed at the ceremony.

The Brunei Darussalam Amateur Radio Association, BDARA held the Rites of Sacrifice, where 2 cattle were sacrificed.

Source: Radio Television Brunei