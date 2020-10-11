​Muslims are encouraged to always pray to Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala which is one of the reasons that can save a person and will not be touched by the Hellfire. Among the prayers that can be practiced to seek protection from Hell is the prayer taught by Rasulullah Salallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam which is recited during the final tasyahhud before salam. The matter was one of the contents of yesterday’s Friday Sermon entitled “MENJAUHKAN DIRI DARIPADA NERAKA” or STAY AWAY FROM HELL.

According to the Imam or prayer leader, as it has been mentioned in Al-Quran and the hadith of Rasulullah Salallahu Alaihi Wassalam, that the fuel of Hellfire is human and the stones of idol but there are some groups that will not be touched by the Hellfire. The matter was explained and mentioned in the hadith of Rasulullah SAW about four groups that will not be touched by the Hellfire. They are Hayyin, Layyin, Qarib and Sahl.

First: ‘HAYYIN’ is a calm person, not easily irritated, thoughtful in every decision he makes and does not like to mock other people’s shortcomings.

Second: ‘LAYYIN’ is a gentle and polite person in term of speech and behaviour, not rude and not easily irritated when facing different opinions or views.

Third: ‘QARIB’ is a warm and affable person, kind towards fellow human beings and has a cheerful face, smiles and greets people when he meets them and

Fourth: ‘SAHL’ is an obliging person, does not like to bother people or complicate things and always helping others to solve their problems.

Source: Radio Television Brunei