The Mosque Takmir Committee’s function is to carry out activities of the mosque in a more orderly manner, especially the Tadarus Ceremony in the month of Ramadan and Dikir Ceremony in conjunction with the Maulidur Rasul Celebration. Yesterday morning, the Pengiran Muda ‘Abdul Mateen Mosque Takmir Committee, Kampung Mulaut organized the Dissolution Ceremony of the Mosque Takmir Committees for 2018-2020 Session and the Appointment of a new Committee for the 2021-2023 session.

The event was chaired by Awang Haji Abu Bakar bin Haji Mohd Don, Co-Chairman of the event, as the Deputy Chairman of the mosque takmir Committee. Meanwhile, the appointment of the new Mosque Takmir Committee is hoped will continue to enliven the mosque through the implementation of programmes and activities as well as maintain the existence of an effective organization structure in the administration of the mosque.

Source: Radio Television Brunei