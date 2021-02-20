The Dissemination Session for the National Youth Policy and Strategy 2020-2035 is a direct formal feedback mechanism between the government agency and youth community in the efforts to build noble and world-class youth. Organised yesterday afternoon by the DBNS Youth Advisor Group with the cooperation of the Brunei Youth Council, 270 students participated the session which was held at the Multipurpose Hall of IBTE Sultan Bolkiah Campus in Seria.

Present was Yang Berhormat Dayang Khairunnisa binti Awang Haji Ash’ari, Member of the Legislative Council as Chairman of DBNS Youth Advisor Group and President of Brunei Youth Council. The participants comprised of students of the IBTE Sultan Bolkiah Campus, Seria, IBTE Jefri Bolkiah Campus, Kuala Belait and Politeknik Lumut. Among the content of the session was the youth programme and self-skills training with the objective towards raising awareness on the programme and youth initiative as well as obtaining information and youth’s views for the nation’s improvement. Also present were the government agencies namely the Standing Secretariat of Wawasan Brunei 2035, Department of Community Development, JAPEM, Youth Development Centre, Authoriti Monetari Brunei Darussalam and Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.

Source: Radio Television Brunei