1,601 kilogrammes of raw chicken wings and tails, lamb, beef bones and chicken sausages that were seized recently were disposed at the Sungai Paku Engineered Landfill, Telisai in Tutong District.

The procedure was conducted after the compound fines or court proceedings were settled. The disposal process of the contraband was witnessed by enforcement officers from the Halal Food Control Division and the Royal Customs and Excise Department.

The public is advised to relay and share any information on raw meat smuggling attempts via the Halal Food Control Division Hotline at 7166222 or any offices of the Halal Food Control Division in each district.

Source: Radio Television Brunei