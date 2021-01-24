​The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed the need to equip schools with infrastructure and technology as well as provide teachers and students with the skills needed in a digital environment. In addressing this matter, the Ministry of Education established the Education Technology Centre or EdTech in 2019, which serves to support the use of educational technology in teaching and learning, in an effort to produce digitally literate students. Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Hamzah bin Haji Sulaiman, Minister of Education was speaking during a Muzakarah or discussion session between the Ministry of Education and Members of the Legislative Council for 2021-2022.

The Minister of Education among other things touched on some of the efforts that have been and are being made by the Ministry of Education on digital transformation in response to new normal in delivering education. The Ministry of Education is also drafting the Digital Literacy Standard to provide the latest and relevant curriculum with competencies and skills that are required by students of the 21st Century. An Entrepreneurship Innovation Centre, EIC was also established to enhance the students’ entrepreneurship and innovation skills. Yang Berhormat added, this is not only important in their development as digital citizens but also gives them a basic knowledge of entrepreneurship. Several professional development initiatives such as Technologically Enhanced Learning Environment, TELE have been introduced to enhance teachers’ digital readiness especially the ability of teachers to teach online and deliver the 21st century curriculum.

The delegation of Members of the Legislative Council was led by Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Putera Maharaja Dato Paduka Awang Haji Abdul Ghani bin Pehin Datu Pekerma Dewa Dato Paduka Awang Haji Abdul Rahim. Also present was Datin Seri Paduka Doctor Hajah Romaizah binti Haji Mohd Salleh, Deputy Minister of Education.

Source: Radio Television Brunei