The Department of Economic Planning and Statistics, DEPS, Ministry of Finance and Economy with the cooperation of the Temburong District Office, Ministry of Home Affairs, yesterday afternoon continued the discussion session with Penghulu Mukims and Village Heads in Temburong District as preparation for the Population and Housing Census, BPP 2021. The session held at Dewan Muafakat, Government Departments Building in Bangar Town was aimed at ensuring the implementation of the population census is carried out in a smooth and organised manner.

BPP 2021 is the sixth census for Brunei Darussalam and will be conducted in three phases. The first phase is the listing of residences according to village or area in every district nationwide starting from 20th of January 2021 until 21st of February 2021. The second phase, is the carrying out of the e-Census starting from the 20th of April 2021 until 21st of June 2021. Meanwhile, the third phase is the face to face interviews from 20th of July 2021 until 2nd of August 2021. Among those present were Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Emran bin Haji Sabtu, member of the Legislative Council and Awang Mohd Amirul Hadi bin Haji Md Tajudin, Acting Temburong District Officer.

Source: Radio Television Brunei