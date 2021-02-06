To increase the effectiveness in providing comprehensive security information to the community in the country, the Fire and Rescue Department held a Muzakarah or Discussion Session with the local media yesterday morning. The session which took place at the Berakas Fire Station, was chaired by Awang Nohi Irwan Surkarki bin Haji Pawi, Assistant Technical Director of the Fire and Rescue Department.

During the discussion session, the local media shared the best way to provide cooperation between the two parties in relaying information towards raising public awareness. The media was also given the opportunity to take a closer look at various equipment used by the Fire and Rescue Department.

Source: Radio Television Brunei