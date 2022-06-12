Services provided at the Masya'ir for this year's Haj season will be improved for the comfort and convenience of the intending haj pilgrims. This includes the provision of air conditioning at all tents and the improvement of toilet facilities in Mina. The addition of several facilities for the pilgrims was among the matters discussed during the meeting of the Brunei Darussalam Haj Pilgrims Affairs Office for Administration delegation with Syarikat Motawwifi Jemaah Haji Asia Tenggara.

The delegation led by Awang Haji Abdullah bin Haji Mohamad, Haj Managing Director of Ministry of Religious Affairs as Head of the Brunei Darussalam's Haj Pilgrims Affairs Office for Administration in Saudi Arabia held a discussion with Syarikat Motawwifi Jemaah Haji Asia Tenggara. During the meeting, Waleed Rashidi, Chief Executive of Haj Group 2022 explained that although the service at Masya'ir this time is similar as the Haj Season in 2019, but there are improvements in terms of facilities including the provision of air conditioning in all tents and suraus that will be provided in Arafah as well as the improvement of toilet facilities in Mina. As the responsible party in regulating Haj pilgrims from Southeast Asia, including Brunei Darussalam Haj pilgrims, Syarikat Motawwifi also expressed its readiness to assist the Brunei Darussalam Haj Pilgrims Affairs Office in Haj management.

The delegation also has the opportunity to view the company's operation in monitoring all Haj management in detail through a special system starting from before arrival until the pilgrims return home. It is to ensure that Haj services can be provided with excellence and provide comfort to Haj pilgrims. Before concluding the meeting, both parties signed an agreement for additional services at the Masya'ir, namely the VVIP Gold Package for Brunei Darussalam Haj pilgrims. The agreement was signed by Awang Haji Abdullah bin Haji Mohamad while signing on behalf of Syarikat Motawwifi Jemaah Haji Asia Tenggara was Adnan Mondora, Head of the Company.

Source: Radio Television Brunei