DILG Secretary Abalos Mandates Local Crackdown on Unregistered Public Vehicles

Manila - Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has instructed all local government units (LGUs) to intensify efforts against unregistered 'colorum' vehicles operating within their territories. This directive, encapsulated in Memorandum Circular 2024-26, was issued following an incident involving an unregistered van operated by an individual falsely claiming to be Abalos’ niece.

According to Philippines News Agency, LGUs are to ensure that public vehicles have the necessary permits and franchises before they can operate, aiming to enhance passenger safety and regulate public transportation more effectively. The DILG's move comes in response to ongoing concerns about the safety risks posed by unauthorized public transport vehicles.