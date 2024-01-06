DILG Secretary Abalos Foresees Resolution in Makati-Taguig Dispute

MANILA: Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos expressed confidence that the ongoing territorial dispute between the cities of Taguig and Makati will soon be amicably resolved through constructive dialogue. Abalos made this statement during the recent reopening of the Barangay West Rembo fire sub-station, a significant event amid the ongoing jurisdictional conflict.

According to Philippines News Agency, Abalos emphasized the importance of continuous public service in the area. The Barangay West Rembo fire sub-station, initially closed by the Makati local government following Taguig's assumption of jurisdiction over 10 Embo (Enlisted Men's Barrio) barangays in compliance with a Supreme Court ruling, was the focal point of his remarks. "What is important is that public service continues. That's why I thank the City of Makati, and hopefully, we will solve this issue. Whatever the problems are, we hope to settle them peacefully," said Abalos.

In his address, Abalos also highlighted the need for uninterrupted delivery of public services for the residents of the Embo communities. He expressed gratitude to Makati City Mayor Abigail Binay for permitting the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) to use the station during the transitional period. "Mayor Abby allowed this. The correct term is transition until we settle all issues," he noted.

Makati Administrator Claro Certeza, commenting on the arrangement, stated that while discussions between the DILG and Makati on the specifics of the BFP's use of the Embo fire stations are ongoing, the primary focus remains the re-opening of the stations to ensure the continuity of public service.