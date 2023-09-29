Dikir Maulidur Rasul Closing Ceremony

Dikir ceremony in conjunction with the Maulidur Rasul celebration that was held for 12 consecutive nights that was held at Istana Nurul Iman came to a close on 28th September night, with a Closing Ceremony.

The ceremony was held in the presence of Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Lela Cheteria Sahibun Najabah Pengiran Anak Haji Abdul Aziz bin Pengiran Jaya Negara Pengiran Haji Abu Bakar. It began with the recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah, led by Yang Dimuliakan Begawan Pehin Khatib Dato Paduka Haji Awang Hamidon bin Begawan Pehin Siraja Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Haji Awang Abdul Hamid. This was followed by the Dikir Syarafil Anam. Doa Dikir was read by Yang Dimuliakan Begawan Pehin Khatib Dato Paduka Haji Awang Hamidon.

Meanwhile, Doa Selamat was read by Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Paduka Seri Utama Dato Paduka Seri Setia Haji Awang Salim bin Haji Besar. Also present were Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran-Pengiran Cheteria; Cabinet Ministers; Members of Council; Deputy Ministers; Pengiran-Pengiran Peranakan; Pehin-Pehin Manteri and Manteri-Manteri Bertauliah; Permanent and Deputy Permanent Secretaries.

Source: Radio Television Brunei