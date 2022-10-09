Kampung Sengkurong ‘B’ Consultative Council held a Dikir Maulidur Rasul Closing Ceremony. The ceremony took place at a hotel in Kampung Jerudong, 9th October afternoon.

The event was held to strengthen relationship and family ties between members of the MPK, in addition to taking note of the struggle of Prophet Muhammad Sallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam in upholding Islam. The ceremony coincided with Appreciation for Members of MPK Sengkurong ‘B’ Women’s Bureau who reached the age of 70.

Source: Radio Television Brunei