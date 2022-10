Brunei Darussalam will hold the National Level Maulidur Rasul Celebration on 12th Rabi’ulawal 1444 Hijrah corresponding to 8th October 2022. In the meantime, the 12 consecutive nights of Dikir Syarafil Anam ceremonies in conjunction with the Maulidur Rasul celebration comes to a close last night, 7th October. The focal point of the Dikir Maulud opening ceremony was at the Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque in the capital.

Source: Radio Television Brunei