The Islamic Da’wah Centre through the Muallaf Development Section and Temburong District Da’wah Unit continued the Dikir Maulidur Rasul with Temburong District new converts at Sumbiling Baru Longhouse, 15th October night.

The delegation was led by Doctor Hajah Rohanita binti Haji Yaakub, Acting Assistant Director of Islamic Da’wah Centre. It aimed to invite new converts to celebrate the birth month of Prophet Muhammad Sallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam.

Source: Radio Television Brunei