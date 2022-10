‚ÄčThe Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports and its departments continued the Dikir Maulud Ceremony at Utama Mohammad Salleh Mosque, Bangar Town in Temburong District.

Present was Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Nazmi bin Haji Mohamad, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports. The ceremony coincided with the handing over of endowment.

Source: Radio Television Brunei