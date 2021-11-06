The eight-day Dikir Habibi Rasulullah Sallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam programme held virtually by the Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College, KUPU SB ended with the Closing Ceremony, 4th November night.

Participating the programme was Doctor Haji Adanan bin Haji Basar, Ra’es of KUPU SB. The progrmme include the recitation of Dikir Assalamualaika and Bi Shahri Rabi’i as well as Doa Dikir. Also held was a tazkirah or talk entitled ‘Rasul Qudwatuna; 7 Sebab Malaikat Jibril Ingin Menjadi Bani Adam”. Apart from desire to increase the number of selawat programmes throughout the month of Rabiulawal, it is hoped to produce a generation that upholds the dignity of Rasulullah Sallallahu ‘Alaihi Wassalam as a role model and follower throughout the ages.

Source: Radio Television Brunei