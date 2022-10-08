The Dikir Closing Ceremony in conjunction with the Birthday Anniversary of Prophet Muhammad Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam was also held by various parties in the country. The delegation from the Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications and the departments under it held such a ceremony, last night.

Present was Yang Berhormat Pengiran Dato Seri Setia Shamhary bin Pengiran Dato Paduka Haji Mustapha, Minister of Transport and Infocommunications. The ceremony took place at the Brunei International Airport Surau.

A similar ceremony was also held at the Pengiran Muda ‘Abdul Mateen Mosque in Kampung Mulaut, jointly organised with the Kampung Mulaut Consultative Council. In attendance was Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Nazmi bin Haji Mohammad, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports.

The Royal Brunei Police Force through the Islamic Religious Body also held such a ceremony at the Police Headquarters Surau in Gadong. Present was Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Mohammad Irwan bin Haji Hambali, Commissioner of the Royal Brunei Police Force.

Universiti Brunei Darussalam and the Masjid Universiti Takmir Committee also held the Dikir Closing Ceremony. Present was Pengiran Doctor Mohamad Iskandar bin Pengiran Haji Petra, Acting Vice Chancellor of Universiti Brunei Darussalam.

The Dikir Closing Ceremony was also held by the Suri Seri Begawan Raja Pengiran Anak Damit Mosque Takmir Committee, Kampung Manggis Madang.

Source: Radio Television Brunei