Dikir Closing Ceremony

The 12-nightly Dikir Maulidur Rasul Sallallahu Alaihi Wassalam ended last night with a Closing Ceremony which the focal point at Jame’ ‘Asr Hassanil Bolkiah in Kampong Kiarong. Similar ceremonies were also held in the other three districts.

In the Belait District, the ceremony was held at Muhammad Jamalul Alam Mosque in Kuala Belait. Present was Awang Haji Amirol Hafidzin bin Haji Muhammad, Acting Belait District Officer.

While the Hassanal Bolkiah Mosque, Tutong Town became the focal point for such a ceremony in the Tutong District. Present was Awang Ajmin bin Haji Meludin, Acting Tutong District Officer.

In the Temburong District, the ceremony took place at the Utama Mohammad Salleh Mosque in Bangar Town. Present was Pengiran Muhammad Ameer Mubaarak bin Pengiran Haji Hashim, Acting Temburong District Officer.

