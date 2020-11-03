​The delegation of Islamic Da’wah Centre, Ministry of Religious Affairs for Belait District and new convert held the dikir ceremony in conjunction with the Maulidur Rasul Sallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam Celebration at the Kampung Merangking religious hall.

The delegation was led by Awang Abdul Aziz bin Haji Abu bakar, Assistant Director of Islamic Da’wah Centre. A religious talk entitled “Sungguh Engkau Insan Istimewa” which was delivered by Awang Mohd Naqib bin Haji Awang, Officer of Islamic Da’wah Centre among other things touched on the highest position of Prophet Muhammad in the Muslim heart after devoting Allah Ta’ala. The ceremony ran concurrently with the endowment presentation of mushaf Brunei Darussalam and its interpretation.

Source: Radio Television Brunei