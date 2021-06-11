The Digital Technology Week, jointly organised by the Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications, MTIC and InfoCom Federation Brunei; IFB, will be held for 4 days starting on the 17th of June. With the theme ‘Smart Nation through Digital Transformation’, the Digital Technology Week with participation from government agencies and the private sector is in line with the latest developments and focuses on the vision of the Digital Economy Master Plan 2025 launched in June last year. The Digital Technology Week is a continuation of the Brunei MYCE 2021 event which will take place at the International Convention Centre, Berakas. The matter was explained by the Special Duties Officer, Ministry Of Transport And Infocomunications during an interview in Rampai Pagi Programme on Digital Technology Week. Digital Technology Week will begin with the BICTA Alumni event and followed by the Launch of the Digital Technology Exhibition as well as the Digital Technology Week Conference which will table several topics.

Source: Radio Television Brunei