​The Digital Technology Week Exhibition which carries the theme ‘Smart Nation through Digital Transformation’ is inline with the Digital Economy Masterplan which among others highlighted the journey of digital transformation through the development and ICT services as well as the latest products. The exhibition is part also part of Brunei MYCE that is taking place at the International Convention Centre in Berakas until this Sunday.

The exhibition is jointly organised by the Ministry of Transport and Infocommunication, UTB and InfoCom Federation Brunei, with the support of the E-Government National Centre, EGNC; AITI; Cyber Security Brunei; IT Protective Security Services Sendirian Berhad and Dynamik Technologies Sendirian Berhad. Three services of EGNC through the 11th National Development Plan namely the ‘One Government Private Cloud 3; National Centralized Database and the National Information Hub, are among the displays at the exhibition.

Apart from government agencies, the exhibition is also joined by agencies from the private sector to highlight initiatives as well as products that supports digital transformation.

