​The Digital Technology Week is part of the Brunei MYCE 2021, carrying the theme ‘Smart Nation through Digital Transformation’. It features various activities, including exhibition, conference, dialogues and competitions focusing on the trends and potentials of digital technologies. Conference and dialogues held, highlight various titles related to the opportunities and challenges in digital transformation. The event takes place at the International Convention Centre in Berakas.

Among those present was Yang Berhormat Dayang Siti Rozaimeriyanty binti Dato Seri Laila Jasa Awang Haji Abdul Rahman, Member of the Legislative Council. A Conservation on Smart Nation, Digital Transformation and The Fourth Industrial Revolution was part of the Conference held yesterday morning. Panellists include Yang Berhormat Dayang Nik Hafimi binti Abdul Haadii, Member of the Legislative Council, and Awang Mohammad Nazri bin Mohammad Yusof, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications as Secretary for the Digital Economy Council. Also joining the conference as panellist were Dayang Haslina binti Taib, Chief Executive Officer of Dynamik Technologies, ASEAN Business Advisory Council Member, and Chairperson of ASEAN Business Investment Summit.

Source: Radio Television Brunei