KIX15 in Osaka, Japan

SINGAPORE, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the world’s largest cloud- and carrier-neutral data center platform, today announced the commencement of construction of KIX15, a new 24 megawatt (MW) data center at its KIX Campus in Ibaraki City, Osaka Prefecture, Japan.

Developed by MC Digital Realty (MCDR), Digital Realty’s 50/50 joint venture in Japan with Mitsubishi Corporation, KIX15 will be the fifth data center at the KIX Campus and is scheduled to commence operations in the fourth quarter of 2028. The new facility is planned to further expand Digital Realty’s presence across the Tokyo and Osaka metropolitan areas. Upon completion, KIX15 will bring MCDR’s Japan portfolio to 10 data centers, representing approximately 220 MW of aggregate IT capacity.

This expansion follows the opening of the NRT14 Data Center in Inzai City, Chiba Prefecture, earlier this year. NRT14 is one of the first facilities in Japan to achieve the DGX-Ready Data Center certification.

KIX15 will be part of PlatformDIGITAL®, Digital Realty’s global data center platform spanning 300+ data centers across 55+ metros in 30+ countries on six continents.

Serene Nah, Managing Director and Head of Asia Pacific, Digital Realty, said, “Japan is a strategic market for Digital Realty and a key part of our long-term growth in Asia Pacific. Our continued investment in Japan reflects both our confidence in the market and our commitment to building the infrastructure customers will need for the long term.

“KIX15 is the next step in that commitment. As customer requirements become more distributed and complex, the combination of local scale and global reach will become increasingly important.”

Advancing AI Infrastructure in Kansai

KIX15 is a key component of MCDR’s Kansai AI Infrastructure Co-Creation Project, an initiative centered on the KIX Campus to support the development of AI infrastructure across the Kansai region.

The project brings together the expansion of the KIX Campus with stronger domestic and international connectivity and deeper collaboration with telecommunications and technology partners.

Kohei Yamashita, Representative Director and Chief Executive Officer of MC Digital Realty, said, “Kansai has a growing opportunity to play a larger role in Japan’s AI economy. Realizing that potential will require an ecosystem that can support businesses as they build and scale AI, bringing together computing infrastructure, connectivity and technology expertise.”

As adoption of generative AI and cloud services grows, demand is increasing for higher-density computing environments, advanced cooling and reliable connectivity in Japan. KIX15 is designed to support hybrid air- and liquid-cooling technologies. Designed to provide a high level of security and campus-based scalability, the facility is expected to support a broad range of customers, including hyperscalers, cloud service providers and companies deploying AI infrastructure.

Through Digital Realty’s ServiceFabric® orchestration and interconnection platform and collaboration with multiple network service providers, customers will have access to low-latency connectivity to key locations and cloud services in Japan and more than 300 Digital Realty data centers worldwide. This enables customers to expand into high-power, high-density infrastructure at the KIX Campus while maintaining connectivity with their existing IT environments.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company’s global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx®) solution methodology for powering innovation, from cloud and digital transformation to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected data communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 55+ metros across 30+ countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X .

About MC Digital Realty

MC Digital Realty, Inc., established in September 2017, is a 50/50 joint venture between Mitsubishi Corporation and Digital Realty. The company provides the full spectrum of data center services in Japan, including colocation and interconnection solutions, by leveraging Mitsubishi Corporation’s real estate and infrastructure investment expertise and customer network, as well as Digital Realty’s global data center platform, PlatformDIGITAL®.

For Additional Information

Media Contacts

Joyce Ng

Digital Realty

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Jordan Sadler / Jim Huseby

Digital Realty

+1 (737) 281-0101

[email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to the Asian markets, the company’s development plans, expected completion dates, expected growth in digital transformation and demand, customer demand and the company’s strategy. For a list and description of risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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