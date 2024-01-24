DICT to Expand Free Wi-Fi Sites Across the Nation to Boost eLGU Implementation

Manila, Philippines - The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has announced plans to significantly increase the number of free Wi-Fi sites across the Philippines in 2024. This initiative is part of the Broadband ng Masa program and is aimed at enhancing the implementation of the Electronic Local Government Unit (eLGU) project, spearheaded by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

According to Philippines News Agency, the expansion is essential for local government units (LGUs) that require improved connectivity to successfully deploy the eLGU system. Almirol, during a press briefing at Malacañang, emphasized the importance of simultaneous efforts in connectivity and eLGU implementation. "The DICT's efforts, in collaboration with the DILG and the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA), are focused on ensuring that the digitalization of local government services goes hand in hand with providing necessary internet access," he stated.

Almirol revealed that as of the end of 2023, the Philippines had about 25,000 sites offering free Wi-Fi. This number is set to double in the coming year, marking a significant leap in the country's digital infrastructure.

DILG Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr., also present at the briefing, discussed the progress in streamlining bureaucratic processes, including the simplification of business license and permit procedures. Abalos highlighted the ongoing transition to digital systems, noting that 60 percent of these processes have been digitized, although challenges remain in terms of online payments and applications.

The move to expand Wi-Fi accessibility aligns with the administration's 8-Point Socioeconomic Agenda, which prioritizes improving bureaucratic efficiency. The DILG, DICT, and ARTA have recently presented to the President the current status of the eLGU's implementation, focusing on the electronic business one-stop shop.

The nationwide eLGU project aims to digitalize and streamline local government processes, thereby enhancing public service efficiency and accessibility. This initiative is seen as a crucial step towards modernizing government services and fostering inclusive digital growth in the country.