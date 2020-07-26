20 officers from the Survey Department, Ministry of Development, licensed land surveyor and members of the Brunei Institute of Geomatics attended a dialogue session on Competition Order 2015.

The dialogue session aimed for the participants to learn about the benefits of Competition Order, the key prohibitions and business do’s and don’ts to comply with the Order. The session also discussed tools to detect cartels, including the power of the Competition Commission Brunei Darussalam to conduct market review in order to gain insights of the market functions and inspect for any competition issues in the market.

Source: Radio Television Brunei